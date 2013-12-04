WELLINGTON Dec 5 The International Cricket Council is investigating former New Zealand players over their involvement in alleged match-fixing, New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday.

"New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is aware the International Cricket Council (ICC) is investigating a small number of former New Zealand cricketers," NZC said in a statement.

"As this is an ICC investigation, unfortunately NZC is not able to comment further."

The two-sentence statement from NZC followed an earlier report in the New Zealand Herald that the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit had been in the country investigating match-fixing by former players.

The Herald said up to three players, none of whom are still playing professionally, were involved in the investigation which was concentrating on matches overseas rather than in New Zealand.

The New Zealand government last week announced an initiative to encourage greater information-sharing and co-ordination amongst government agencies and sporting organisations in an effort to combat corruption in sport.

It also plans to introduce anti match-fixing legislation next year.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ed Osmond)