HOBART Dec 11 Australia's second innings was
disrupted by rain for a second time at tea on the third day of
the second test against New Zealand at the Bellerive Oval on
Sunday.
Australia bowled the tourists out for 226 to bring up lunch
but wet weather delayed the start of their pursuit of 241 runs
for victory.
Openers Phil Hughes and David Warner eventually guided the
hosts to 72 without loss at tea, when the rain starting falling
again to delay the restart.
Australia won the first match of the two-test series by nine
wickets in Brisbane last Sunday.
