HOBART Dec 11 Australia's second innings was disrupted by rain for a second time at tea on the third day of the second test against New Zealand at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday.

Australia bowled the tourists out for 226 to bring up lunch but wet weather delayed the start of their pursuit of 241 runs for victory.

Openers Phil Hughes and David Warner eventually guided the hosts to 72 without loss at tea, when the rain starting falling again to delay the restart.

Australia won the first match of the two-test series by nine wickets in Brisbane last Sunday. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

