HYDERABAD, India Aug 26 The start of play was delayed for the third day in a row due to morning showers in the opening test between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on Sunday.

New Zealand, who were skittled for 159 in their first innings replying to India's 438, were 41 for one after India enforced the follow-on.

Brendon McCullum (16) and Kane Williamson (three) were at the crease for New Zealand in their second innings before stumps were drawn due to heavy rain in the afternoon on Saturday.

The fourth day's play on Sunday was scheduled to start 30 minutes earlier to make up for lost time after only 37.3 overs were bowled on the third day.

Play started 26 minutes late on the second day of the test match on Friday and an hour late on Saturday due to morning drizzle. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Ian Ransom)