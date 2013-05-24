LEEDS, England May 24 The start of the second and final test between England and New Zealand at Headingley was delayed by rain on Friday.

Play was due to get underway at 1000 GMT but the covers remained across the pitch half an hour before the start with the umpires not due to inspect until the rain stopped.

Dark clouds hovered over the ground on a chilly day with prolonged showers forecast.

England won the first test by 170 runs at Lord's. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by John O'Brien)