(Adds play abandoned)

LEEDS, England May 24 Play was abandoned without a ball being bowled on the opening day of the second and final test between England and New Zealand at Headingley due to persistent rain.

The downpours left the outfield saturated on a chilly day.

A better forecast is in prospect for the weekend with sunny spells and warmer temperatures.

England won the first test by 170 runs at Lord's. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ed Osmond)