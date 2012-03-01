March 1 New Zealand batsman Jesse Ryder
and paceman Doug Bracewell have been handed one-match bans for
going out drinking while recovering from injury and being goaded
into a verbal slanging match with a patron at a local pub.
The pair had defied team rules by drinking at a Napier bar
after New Zealand's one-day international loss to South Africa
on Wednesday, the team said in a statement.
"They went out after the match, breaking team protocols and
as a consequence have compromised their preparation and neither
player can be considered for the next match," the statement
said.
Bracewell had been receiving treatment for a tight
hamstring, while Ryder split webbing in his hand during the
Napier match.
Black Caps team manager Mike Sandle said: "... We are
disappointed they became involved in a verbal argument with a
patron.
"Despite the fact that the players were goaded, and they
didn't allow the situation to escalate past a short exchange of
words, we expect players to walk away.
"Both players have apologised for their actions and said
they fully understood the consequences. They know they have let
down fans and team mates alike."
New Zealand have lost the first two of the three-match ODI
series against the Proteas. The final match is at Eden Park in
Auckland on Saturday before the three-test series begins in
Dunedin on March 7.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by John
O'Brien)
