July 3 Injury-prone paceman Mark Gillespie has
been ruled out of New Zealand's two-test series in West Indies
after failing to recover from an ankle injury, the country's
cricket board (NZC) said on Tuesday.
The Black Caps have suffered a spate of injuries with
captain Ross Taylor, Ronnie Hira and Jacob Oram all getting hurt
while fielding during the first Twenty20 international against
the West Indies in Florida last week.
Taylor was ruled out of the second Twenty20 match and is
also expected to miss the early part of the upcoming five-match
ODI series in West Indies.
NZC were forced to add left-arm seamer Trent Boult, who was
part of the squad for the two tests, to the ODI squad to bolster
the team's bowling resources.
The 32-year-old Gillespie, who missed out on a central
contract with New Zealand recently, suffered extensive bone
bruising and ligament damage after severely spraining his ankle
while running.
"Mark unfortunately has had to withdraw from the upcoming
test series against the West Indies having not responded to
treatment in time to be fully fit," national selection manager
Kim Littlejohn said in a statement.
"As a precautionary measure Mark feels that it would be the
right decision to stay in Wellington to continue working on his
rehabilitation."
New Zealand, who lost both the Twenty20 matches against the
Caribbean side, have yet to decide on a replacement for
Gillespie in the test squad.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter
Rutherford)