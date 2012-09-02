* Off-spinner Ashwin takes fifth five-wicket haul
* Southee takes career-best seven wickets
* New Zealand 232-9 at close, lead by 244
BANGALORE, Sept 2 India off-spinner Ravichandran
Ashwin once again turned out to be New Zealand's tormentor with
his fifth five-wicket haul that left the visitors at 232 for
nine at the close of the third day's play in the second and
final test on Sunday.
New Zealand, trailing 1-0 in the two test series, have a
lead of 244 runs with their number 10 batsman Jeetan Patel (10)
and number 11 Trent Boult (nought) at the crease.
Batsman Virat Kohli, who completed his second test century
in the morning, said India had enough time to chase down any
target with two more days left in the match.
"When you have a lot of time you don't have to think about
the target, you just play normal cricket," Kohli said.
"I don't think the wicket is doing so much that we have to
be worried about the target that's been set.
"If we think to bat three-four sessions, we should be in a
good position to win the match."
Ashwin, who took 12 wickets in the first test at Hyderabad
which the hosts won by an innings and 115 runs, and left-arm
spinner Pragyan Ojha (2-48) got into the act after paceman Umesh
Yadav (2-62) sent back the openers.
Right-hander Martin Guptill (seven) fell in the first over
after the lunch break when he played a full toss from Yadav on
to his stumps.
The paceman returned in his next over to dismiss the
dangerous Brendon McCullum (23), who got a feather edge to
wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the stumps.
Kane Williamson (13) was caught by Virender Sehwag at slip
off Ashwin while Ojha dismissed first innings centurion Ross
Taylor (35), out leg before trying to play the sweep.
Left-hander James Franklin (41) and wicketkeeper Kruger van
Wyk (31) added 55 for the sixth wicket to extend New Zealand's
lead before Ashwin ended the resistance by trapping Van Wyk lbw.
The New Zealand batting tail failed to wag after Franklin
was out stumped, trying to dance down the wicket to the
25-year-old off-spinner.
Bob Carter, the New Zealand assistant coach, hoped their
lead would be sufficient to press for a series-levelling
victory.
"Now we have a handy lead and that has given us an
opportunity in this game," Carter told reporters. "We have three
young bowlers who are raring to go.
"We are going to go out there and look to a fresh guard. We
are going to look to make the ball swing and get into a good
enough position to press for a win."
SOUTHEE'S SEVEN
Earlier, Tim Southee mowed down India's batting lineup with
the second new ball to pick up a career-best seven wickets as
the hosts were dismissed for 353 in their first innings.
Paceman Southee, 23, who took three wickets on Saturday,
destroyed India's hopes of a first-innings lead with figures of
seven for 64, the best by a New Zealand bowler in an innings in
India, to give his team a slim 12-run lead.
"I really thought it was a wonderful performance. In this
test after being selected, he really paid back the selectors and
I think he really bowled very well to the overnight batsmen
today," Carter added.
"To get Kohli, who was on a hundred, the way he did was an
outstanding piece of bowling.
"Seven wickets in India is not just something that he would
remember, that's what we all would remember as well."
Kohli, unbeaten on 93 overnight, struck two boundaries to
complete his second test century before he became Southee's
first victim of the morning.
The 23-year-old Kohli (103) hit 14 fours and a six and added
122 runs for the sixth wicket with captain Dhoni.
He misread an incoming delivery from the right-arm paceman,
who was drafted in for the second test replacing pace colleague
Chris Martin, and was caught plumb in front of the stumps.
Dhoni (62), who hit his 26th half-century in tests, was also
out lbw to become Southee's 50th test victim.
Zaheer Khan (seven) and Ojha (nought) were next to go, both
edging Southee deliveries to wicketkeeper van Wyk in the same
over.
Ashwin (32 not out), put down by Guptill on 13 off Southee,
added 33 crucial runs for the last wicket with Yadav (four) to
cut New Zealand's advantage.
But left-arm seamer Boult finally broke through the stubborn
resistance by bowling out Yadav to end the innings.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick
Johnston and Pritha Sarkar)