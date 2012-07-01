(fixes lit in opening par)
June 30 Chris Gayle treated the locals to a
thrilling show of hitting as the West Indies defeated an
injury-hit New Zealand by 56 runs in the first of two Twenty20
Internationals in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday.
Gayle swashbuckled his way to 85 not out from 52 balls and
received plenty of support from Kieron Pollard as the Windies
amassed 209 runs for the loss of just two wickets after New
Zealand had put them in to bat.
Playing in front of a neutral crowd in the U.S. in an effort
to bring a wider audience to the game, Gayle blasted seven fours
and five sixes in his innings, while Pollard hammered 63 not out
from just 29 balls.
It was the perfect display of aggression for the curious
crowd, reintroducing them to the shortest form of the game as
opposed to the traditional one and five-day versions.
New Zealand played Sri Lanka in the area in 2010 but with a
strong West Indies following in the region, the crowd was
noticeably larger.
Cricket Holdings America - a joint venture between the USA
Cricket Association and New Zealand Cricket - is aiming to use
the Central Broward Regional Park to launch an expansion team
for its proposed Twenty20 league slated to start next year.
A strong level of support from cricket fans residing in the
area is needed to prove it can sustain a team in such a league
and organisers are hoping for an even larger turn out in
Sunday's rematch.
New Zealand could only manage 153 in reply with injuries
hindering their cause.
Left-arm spinner Ronnie Hira was unable to finish the match
after dislocating a finger during his third over when he dropped
a sharp return chance from Gayle.
Ross Taylor also damaged his shoulder in the outfield while
dropping another catch and was forced to retire hurt later while
batting and Jacob Oram battled on despite obvious knee
discomfort.
Opener Rob Nicol top-scored for the Black Caps with 32 from
31 deliveries but off-spinner Sunil Narine claimed 3-34 from his
four overs to dent the chase.
