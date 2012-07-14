July 14 Kieron Pollard struck 56 from 70 deliveries to propel West Indies to a 24-run win over New Zealand in the fourth one-day international which clinched the five-match series 3-1.

West Indies recovered from a top-order batting slump to finish with an impressive 264 all out at Warner Park while New Zealand were bowled out in the last over for 240, despite a defiant 110 off 115 deliveries from captain Ross Taylor.

"You have got to give credit to West Indies, they were under pressure" Taylor said. "We would have liked to put the foot down on the throat, but we didn't execute well."

After losing three wickets in the first seven overs, West Indies were in trouble before Marlon Samuels steadied the innings with a patient 46.

New Zealand were back on top when Samuels departed in the 27th over and the home side fell to 105-5 but Pollard quickly turned the innings around with the help of Devon Thomas (37), Darren Sammy (26) and Andre Russell (29).

The visitors made a flying start to their innings, reaching 50-1 in the eighth over but soon lost their way with Taylor, whose innings featured six boundaries and five sixes, playing a virtual lone hand.

West Indies paceman Tino Best captured four key wickets while off-spinner Sunil Narine, named man of the match, took 2-20 from 10 overs to put the brakes on New Zealand's scoring when they needed just 70 to win off the last 10 overs.

"The good thing for us today was that the lower order came through," said West Indian skipper Sammy. "New Zealand improved as the series went on, but it was good to see we kept our cool."

The fifth and final match of the series takes place on Monday at the same venue. (Writing by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by John Mehaffey)