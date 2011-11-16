Nov 16 Fast bowler Trent Boult is the only
uncapped player named by New Zealand for their two-test series
against Australia next month.
The left-arm Northern Districts pace bowler was part of
NZC's fast bowling camp during the off-season and impressed
during the early part of the New Zealand first class season,
taking 10 wickets in three innings.
"It is pleasing to provide Trent with an opportunity," NZC
selection manager Kim Littlejohn said in a statement.
"He is a promising young bowler and deserves his place in
the squad after impressing at the NZC fast bowling camp during
the winter and making a strong start to the Plunket Shield."
Swing bowler Tim Southee (knee) and batsman Jesse Ryder
(calf) have returned from injury and been included for the tour,
which also includes a four-day warm-up match against Australia A
in Brisbane.
Both Southee and Ryder missed parts of New Zealand's recent
tour of Zimbabwe. Wellington left arm quick Andy McKay and
off-spinner Jeetan Patel have been dropped from the side that
went to Zimbabwe.
"We were keen to show consistency in selection for the tour
of Australia and retain the nucleus of the side that performed
well against Zimbabwe," Littlejohn said.
"In choosing our squad we decided to go with 13 players and
will consider adding another seamer before the first test
(starting on Dec. 1).
"That will largely depend on how the players pull up after
the warm-up match."
Batsman BJ Watling will remain in New Zealand to play first
class cricket and will not be available for the Australia A
game, Littlejohn added.
Itinerary:
Nov. 24-27 v Australia A, Brisbane
Dec. 1-5 v Australia, 1st test, Brisbane
Dec. 9-13 v Australia, 2nd test, Hobart
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter
Rutherford; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more cricket stories