* Australia win first match in two-test series
* Pattinson takes "five-for" on debut
* Black Caps rue poor batting, catching
BRISBANE, Dec 4 Debutant pace bowler James
Pattinson ripped through New Zealand's top order in a brilliant
morning spell to fire Australia to an emphatic nine-wicket
victory with more than a day to spare in the first test on
Sunday.
Australia, who made 427 in their opening innings in response
to New Zealand's 295, needed just 19 runs in their second knock
to claim victory after dismissing the tourists for 150 less than
an hour after lunch.
They still managed to lose under-fire opener Phil Hughes for
seven before David Warner (12 not out) rattled off the winning
runs but the day belonged to Man of the Match Pattinson, who
finished with 5-27.
The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the series with the second and
final match in Hobart starting on Dec. 9 and kept intact
Australia's unbeaten run in tests at the Gabba, which stretches
back to 1988.
"It was a great performance today and James Pattinson was
outstanding," said Australia's skipper Michael Clarke, whose 139
in the second innings helped tip the balance of what had been a
tight contest in his team's favour.
"I think our whole performance throughout this test match
was spot on. I couldn't be happier with the start to the
summer."
Pattinson had already removed opener Brendon McCullum late
on Saturday to leave New Zealand to resume on 10-1 but no-one
was prepared for the fireworks he unleashed in his opening over
of the morning.
The 21-year-old removed the other opener Martin Guptill for
12 with his second ball and his fourth and fifth accounted for
Kane Williamson and Black Caps' skipper Ross Taylor, both for
ducks, to leave Pattinson on a hat-trick and New Zealand reeling
on 17-4.
Angling to become just the fourth player to take a hat-trick
on their test debut, the pace of Pattinson's sixth delivery beat
batsman Jesse Ryder but the ball missed the off-stump.
Four overs after that devastating three-wicket maiden,
Pattinson grabbed his "five-for" with the wicket of
nightwatchman Doug Bracewell for two to reduce the tourists to
28 for five.
"It's pretty surreal," said Pattinson. "I was a bit nervous
in the first innings and I just tried to stay settled today and
run in and bowl fast and luckily it worked out."
Pattinson was the second Australian pace bowler in
successive tests to take five or more wickets on debut after
teenager Pat Cummins took 6-79 against South Africa last month.
All five of Pattinson's victims were caught behind or at
close range and, despite the pace, swing and bounce he produced,
the New Zealanders will be disappointed with some sloppy
batting.
They were also left to rue a string of dropped catches,
particularly the two lives they gave Clarke on Saturday, after
coming into the match confident they could win a first test on
Australian soil for 26 years.
"I think the top six have got to put up their hands, there
were some soft dismissals out there," said Taylor. "We're pretty
disappointed with that performance ... we didn't play as well as
we thought we could have. We didn't take our opportunities."
More was to come when Ryder, who had looked like building a
decent partnership with Brownlie, took on Nathan Lyon in the
offspinner's first over of the day and succeeded only in
slapping the ball to Mike Hussey at mid-off to depart for 36.
Daniel Vettori and Brownlie put on 52 for the seventh wicket
before Hussey's occasional bowling accounted for the former New
Zealand captain for 17 with Clarke taking the catch in the
slips.
Brownlie faced six balls after lunch before Peter Siddle had
him caught at point by Warner for 42 and the same fielder gave
spinner Lyon his sixth wicket of the match to send Tim Southee
back to the pavilion for eight.
By that stage, New Zealand had at least avoided the innings
defeat but it only remained for Lyon to remove Chris Martin
before the Australians accumulated the winning runs in 2.2
overs.
