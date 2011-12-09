(adds quotes)

* Pattinson takes second straight 'five-for'

* Hughes fails again

* Rain ends play soon after tea

HOBART, Dec 9 Paceman James Pattinson claimed a five-wicket haul for a second successive match as Australia barged New Zealand out for 150 in their first innings on the opening day of the second test on Friday.

Australia managed only four overs in their reply before torrential rain brought a premature end to the day but still lost embattled opener Phillip Hughes for four. David Warner (seven) and Usman Khawaja (one) will resume on 12-1 on Saturday.

Pattinson, who took 5-27 on debut to fire the hosts to a nine-wicket victory in the first test earlier this week, removed New Zealand's last two wickets on consecutive balls just before tea to finish with figures of 5-51.

The 21-year-old was ably aided by Peter Siddle, who took 3-24, and Mitchell Starc (2-30) as the Australian seamers made the most of having first crack on a lively greentop wicket at the Bellerive Oval.

"I thought we bowled pretty good and that started with Peter Siddle showing some great aggression early on," Pattinson told reporters.

"I thought we did really well early on but obviously the wicket is going to flatten out a bit so our game plan's probably going to change for the second innings."

Dean Brownlie offered New Zealand's only real resistance, notching an impressive 56 off 85 balls with 10 fours before cutting the ball onto his own wicket to give Pattinson his penultimate victim in the innings.

New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor had a morning to forget, losing all rounder Daniel Vettori to a hamstring strain aggravated in the warm-up, then the important toss, and finally three wickets inside the first 45 minutes, including his own.

HUGHES WOES CONTINUE

Australia started unchanged from the team that won the opening match of the two-test series last Sunday and it was Siddle who initially got the most movement out of the wicket, having Martin Guptill caught behind for three with his second ball of the day.

Jesse Ryder was promoted to number three but his innings had lasted just six balls when he was given out for a duck lbw to Pattinson, umpire Nigel Llong reversing his original decision on video evidence after an appeal from Australia.

Taylor was the next to go for six to leave his team languishing on 3-25 and again the TV appeal system was employed, this time to confirm the lbw decision off Siddle's delivery.

Starc, also in his second test after making his debut at the Gabba, then had Kane Williamson caught for 19 down the leg side by Haddin before Pattinson struck again with a two-wicket maiden in the next over.

First he removed the key wicket of Brendon McCullum for 16 with Haddin again superbly taking the catch after the opener had been tempted by a superb delivery that moved away late.

Wicketkeeper Reece Young was Pattinson's next victim, chopping the ball onto his own stumps and departing for a four-ball duck.

Doug Bracewell and Brownlie put on 45 for the seventh wicket before Siddle had Bracewell caught in the slips by Michael Clarke for 12 and Starc ended Tim Southee's innings for 18.

Pattinson returned to mop up the remaining wickets of Brownlie and Chris Martin, clean bowled for a golden duck, and will start the New Zealand's second innings on a hat-trick.

Martin got immediate revenge with a superb spell of bowling in the rain-shortened Australian effort and ensured that opener Hughes's woes with the bat continued.

The 23-year-old again showed his susceptibility to losing his wicket to the slip fielders when he was caught by Guptill attempting a defensive shot against the bowler who twice took his wicket cheaply at the Gabba. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

