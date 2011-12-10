* New Zealand lead by 153 runs
* Australia bowled out for 136
* 23 wickets fall in first two days
HOBART, Dec 10 New Zealand's hopes of claiming a
first test win on Australian soil since 1985 soared on Saturday
as the tourists grabbed a 153-run lead at the end of a dramatic
second day's play in the second test.
After skittling Australia for 136, New Zealand made 139 for
three in their second innings with skipper Ross Taylor set to
resume on Sunday on 42 alongside Kane Williamson (34).
With the lively greentop pitch ruthlessly punishing batting
errors and rewarding good bowling, 23 wickets had fallen in just
over five sessions of the test and the first-innings 56 from New
Zealand's Dean Brownlie was the only batting tally of note.
Early in the day it looked like Australia might even
struggle to beat the 47 they made against South Africa last
month as the New Zealand bowlers ripped through their top and
middle orders.
Chris Martin celebrated his 37th birthday with 3-46, Doug
Bracewell grabbed 3-20 and debutant Trent Boult 3-29 as the New
Zealand quicks made the most of the movement offered by the
wicket and gave the Black Caps a real chance of winning their
first test in Australia in 26 years.
A stand of 56 for the eighth wicket from Peter Siddle (36)
and James Pattinson (17), however, rescued the Australians from
75 for seven and ensured they would at least better their lowest
score of 103 against New Zealand.
The hosts, who won the first test in Brisbane by nine
wickets, had resumed on 12-1 looking to build a big score but
ended up scratching for runs as wickets fell with metronomic
regularity.
Opener David Warner was the first to go for 15, driving at a
full Martin delivery but only managing to edge the ball to
Taylor in the slips.
Local favourite Ricky Ponting had accumulated five runs
before Tim Southee trapped him lbw, a decision so clear the
former Australia captain was walking back to the pavilion before
the umpire's finger was raised.
Martin claimed his second wicket of the morning when Usman
Khawaja, who had made seven off 51 balls, got a nick to an
outswinger and wicketkeeper Reece Young took the catch.
Boult snared his first test wicket to account for Mike
Hussey, caught by Young for eight, before wicketkeeper Brad
Haddin smacked the ball to Brendon McCullum at mid-off from the
bowling of Doug Bracewell for five.
Australian skipper Michael Clarke, who hit a century in the
first test, had grafted hard for 22 when he became Bracewell's
second victim, leaving an inswinger only to see the ball knock
his off-stump out of the ground.
Sensible batting from Siddle and Pattinson allowed Australia
to inch towards New Zealand's first innings total of 150 before
they were removed in successive overs.
Siddle got an edge to a Bracewell delivery and was caught in
the slips by Martin Guptill before Kane Williamson took a
beautiful low catch at gully to remove Pattinson off left-armer
Boult.
Boult ended the Australia innings 14 runs behind the
tourists, trapping Mitchell Starc lbw for four with umpire Asad
Rauf forced to reverse his decision after a review of the
television pictures.
TRICKY OVERS
New Zealand openers McCullum and Guptill negotiated 10
tricky overs before tea but both were gone within three overs of
the resumption.
Pattinson, who took 5-51 in the first innings, added to his
burgeoning reputation by tempting McCullum to edge the ball to
Phil Hughes in the slips for 12.
In the next over, Siddle had Guptill caught behind by Brad
Haddin and the Australian wicketkeeper was also responsible for
the third wicket down.
Hussey had already had Taylor dropped at slip by the
embattled Hughes when he beat Jesse Ryder down the leg side and
Haddin reacted brilliantly to stump the batsman for 16.
(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter
Rutherford)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on
for more cricket stories