June 20 Former New Zealand captain Daniel
Vettori has declared himself available for the Black Caps' World
Twenty20 campaign a year after bowing out of cricket's shorter
formats to prolong his test career.
The 33-year-old all rounder played his last Twenty20
international in May 2010, but is likely to stroll into New
Zealand's squad for the tournament hosted by Sri Lanka in
September and October.
"Dan was the number one ranked Twenty20 bowler in 2009 and
is widely regarded as one of the best Twenty20 exponents in
world cricket," New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White
said in a media release on Wednesday.
"His availability is a real boost for the Black Caps with
his style of bowling well suited to conditions in Sri Lanka."
The left-arm spinner has claimed 35 wickets in 28 Twenty20
internationals at an average of 16.57, with a miserly economy
rate of 5.36 runs per over.
