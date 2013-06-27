FACTBOX-Cricket-New Zealand v South Africa test series
WELLINGTON, March 6 Factbox on the three-test series between New Zealand and South Africa, which starts at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday:
LONDON, June 27 Kevin Pietersen's England return was halted by rain on Thursday as the second Twenty20 match against New Zealand at the Oval was abandoned after just two balls, handing the Black Caps a 1-0 win in the two-match series.
Pietersen has not played for England since leaving the tour of New Zealand with a knee injury in March, missing the return series and the Champions Trophy.
He will now join up with the England squad ahead of the first Ashes test against Australia starting at Trent Bridge on July 10.
Left-armer Mitchell McClenaghan had England opener Michael Lumb caught by captain Brendon McCullum at first slip off the second ball of the innings.
That would prove to be the final act of the match as the rain arrived soon after and never relented.
New Zealand won the first match, also at the Oval, by five runs on Tuesday. (Writing by Tom Bartlett, editing by Justin Palmer)
WELLINGTON, March 6 South Africa will miss AB de Villiers following his decision to opt out of test cricket this year but their ranks have been bolstered by the return of Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander for the three-match series against New Zealand.
WELLINGTON, March 6 Dean Elgar and Neil Wagner hope to renew a rivalry that began in feisty schoolboy matches in the Highveld when South Africa face New Zealand in the first test in Dunedin this week.