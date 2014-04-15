April 15 New Zealand have included uncapped offspinner Mark Craig in the squad for their three-test tour of West Indies in June, which was announced on Tuesday.

Craig, who has taken 43 first class wickets at 42.88, was a surprise inclusion in the 15-man party even after his fellow offspinner Jeetan Patel withdrew for personal reasons.

The Black Caps also included leg spinner Ish Sodhi for what are expected to be spin-friendly conditions but there was no place for veteran all rounder Daniel Vettori, who is still not up to bowling at test level after Achilles surgery last year.

Craig, 27, was one of two uncapped players in the squad along with wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi, who has previously represented New Zealand in limited overs matches.

"Mark has had a strong Plunket Shield taking 22 wickets and his right-arm offspinners will be valuable against their left-handed heavy top order batting line-up," coach Mike Hesson said in a news release.

"Luke also provides us with middle order batting cover as he's a good player of spin bowling."

Lefthanded batsman Jesse Ryder and seam-bowling all rounder Doug Bracewell were omitted after being dropped from the squad for the second test against India in February after a late-night drinking session.

"Jesse Ryder and Doug Bracewell were not considered ... as they are yet to satisfy the selectors that they have their off-field issues under control," read the statement.

New Zealand had a successful summer with a 2-0 victory over West Indies in a three-match series which concluded in December before a 1-0 series win over India, also at home.

The series against West Indies starts with the first test in Kingston, Jamaica on June 8 before further matches in Trinidad and Guyana.

"While we gained a convincing 2-0 test series victory against the West Indies in December they'll be a totally different kettle of fish in their conditions," Hesson added.

"And they'll be driven to perform well in the first match which will be Chris Gayle's 100th test."

Squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Mark Craig, Peter Fulton, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Luke Ronchi, Hamish Rutherford, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)