WELLINGTON Dec 21 New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum will drop back down the order for the test series against Sri Lanka despite scoring a double century as an opener against Pakistan last month.

McCullum had only opened the innings in the UAE as a stop-gap measure, chairman of selectors Bruce Edgar said on Sunday, and would revert to his middle order position for the first test in Christchurch that starts on Dec. 26.

"This is another series, in different conditions and against a completely different opponent," Edgar said in a statement in naming the test squad. "In these circumstances, we feel Brendon's better suited to, and offers more value, down the order."

Hamish Rutherford and Tom Latham will likely open the innings at Hagley Oval, though the recalled Dean Brownlie could also contend for the position after stating previously he had a preference to bat at the top of the order.

Off-spinner Mark Craig was also named as the sole slow bowler for the match after some strong performances against Pakistan in tandem with leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who has dropped out of the 13-man squad.

All-rounder Corey Anderson was also not considered due to a groin injury he sustained during the one-day series against Pakistan.

New Zealand squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Dean Brownlie, Mark Craig, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Mark Meadows)