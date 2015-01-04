WELLINGTON Jan 4 Kumar Sangakkara stroked his way to his 52nd test half century as he combined with Dinesh Chandimal to resurrect Sri Lanka's first innings and take them to 159 for five at lunch in the second test against New Zealand on Sunday.

Sangakkara, who became the fastest man to score 12,000 test runs on Saturday, was 66 not out at the Basin Reserve while Chandimal, who joined him on Sunday, was on 45 as the visitors chipped away at New Zealand's first innings of 221.

Sri Lanka had been in deep trouble at 78 for five when the second day's play began after wicketkeeper Prasanna Jayawardene had been dismissed in the final over on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Sangakkara resumed on 33 and had several nervous moments, particularly against Trent Boult, while he and Chandimal had numerous misunderstandings running between the wickets.

Eventually the pair settled, however, and thwarted the pace attack before Sangakkara produced a textbook cover drive off Tim Southee for his fourth boundary to bring up his half century.

New Zealand's bowlers had given their team a slight advantage on Saturday as they tore through Sri Lanka's top order with Doug Bracewell taking three wickets, after their own first innings had ended after tea on the green wicket.

The hosts looked in control of the match having raced to 141 for two after lunch on Saturday before Nuwan Pradeep sparked a collapse, New Zealand losing five wickets for 41 runs before tea.

New Zealand lead the two-test series 1-0 after an eight-wicket victory in Christchurch.

