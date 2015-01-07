* Craig grabs three wickets after lunch

By Greg Stutchbury

WELLINGTON, Jan 7 Off-spinner Mark Craig helped New Zealand complete a remarkable turnaround in the second test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday as the hosts surged to a 193-run victory, and 2-0 series sweep, at the Basin Reserve.

Craig grabbed three wickets, including two in two balls, after lunch as New Zealand, who looked dead and buried on day three, wrapped up the win shortly before tea on the final day.

"It was an incredible test match," New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum told reporters. "For so long we were miles behind the game and it took something pretty special for us to get out of trouble firstly and then be allowed to dictate play.

"Overall it was an excellent effort from our guys to be able to manufacture a win from nowhere really."

Lahiru Thirimanne was left not out 62, while Nuwan Pradeep was bowled by Tim Southee for one as the visitors were dismissed for 196.

Sri Lanka had resumed on 110 for five after lunch but had given up any pretence of chasing the 390 runs they needed to win the game and level the series with survival uppermost on their minds.

Craig, however, managed to tempt a loose shot from Prasanna Jayawardene, who slapped the ball to Kane Williamson at cover for 10, then had Dinesh Chandimal caught behind by BJ Watling for 13.

The off-spinner trapped Rangana Herath lbw on the next ball and while Suranga Lakmal saw off the hat-trick delivery Sri Lanka's resistance was virtually over at 156 for eight.

Trent Boult and Doug Bracewell had earlier ripped through the top of Sri Lanka's innings in the first session, aided by some superb catching in the slips cordon.

Boult removed nightwatchman Dhammika Prasad (six) and Kumar Sangakkara (five) in quick succession early in the session before Bracewell struck twice shortly before lunch.

"Our approach was to try and get those runs but unfortunately we lost too many wickets up front," Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews said.

"We needed somebody to bat through the innings and Sanga's wicket was the crucial one. We had to build our partnerships around him.

"Unfortunately we kept losing wickets and we couldn't hold it at the end."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)