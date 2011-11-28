Nov 28 Factbox ahead of the two-test series between New Zealand and Australia. The first test at the Gabba in Brisbane starts on Dec. 1.

Overall record

Played: 50

Australia: W 26

New Zealand: W 7

Draws: 17

First match March 29-30, 1946 -- New Zealand were bowled out for 42 in the first innings and 54 in their second in the first test match between the two sides, which was played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Australia had scored 199 for eight declared in their first innings as they wrapped up the scheduled three-day match before tea on the second day with legspinner Bill O'Reilly taking match figures of eight wickets for 33 runs. Because of the gulf between the two sides they did not meet again in a test until late 1973 -- a gap of almost 28 years.

Most recent match

March 27-31, 2010 -- Ross Taylor stroked 138 in New Zealand's first innings to give his side a slim 33-run lead at Seddon Park, but Australia simply hunkered down in their second innings with Simon Katich scoring a century, while Marcus North stroked his way to 90 as six of the top seven batsmen passed 40 to give Australia a lead of 478 and the hosts little opportunity of achieving he target to level the two-match series. Mitchell Johnson ripped through New Zealand's batting taking six for 73 to bowl his side to a 179-run victory and series sweep.

New Zealand's recent record against Australia

* New Zealand have not won a test against Australia since 1993, when they won by five wickets at Eden Park, Auckland. That run includes 21 matches, with Australia winning 15 of the games while six have been drawn.

* Australia have won seven of the 10 test series between the two countries in Australia, with two series drawn -- in 1989 when New Zealand's Mark Greatbatch batted for almost 11 hours to save the only test in Perth and in 2001 when all three matches were drawn after being badly effected by weather.

* New Zealand's only test series victory in Australia was in 1985 when they were inspired by fast bowler Richard Hadlee, who took 33 wickets at an average of 12.15.

* Hadlee's total included his career best nine for 52 in the first innings at the Gabba in Brisbane. He also took a catch to give offspinner Vaughan Brown his only test wicket, which prevented him from becoming the second player to take all 10 wickets in a test innings.

* New Zealand's two test victories in the 1985 series are their only test wins in Australia.

Recent results 2010 Australia won by 10 wickets, Wellington 2008 Australia won by an innings and 62 runs, Adelaide 2008 Australia won by 149 runs, Brisbane 2005 Australia won by nine wickets, Auckland 2005 Match drawn, Wellington 2005 Australia won by nine wickets, Christchurch

Teams New Zealand (likely): Ross Taylor (captain), Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Jesse Ryder, Dean Brownlie, Reece Young, Daniel Vettori, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Chris Martin. Australia (from): Michael Clarke (captain), Phillip Hughes, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Ben Cutting

Schedule Dec. 1-5 1st test, Brisbane Dec. 9-13 2nd test, Hobart

