* Australia lead by 122
* Clarke hits century
* New Zealand lose McCullum before close
BRISBANE, Dec 3 Captain Michael Clarke rode his
luck to score 139 and help steer Australia to a 132-run first
innings lead over New Zealand with a total of 427 on the third
day of the first test on Saturday.
The hosts rammed home their advantage when debutant paceman
James Pattinson removed opener Brendon McCullum for one just
before the close of play to leave Martin Guptill (seven) and
nightwatchman Dean Bracewell (0) to resume on 10-1 on Sunday.
Wicketkeeper Brad Haddin hit an aggressive 80 to help
Australia past New Zealand's tally of 295 and Mitchell Starc
pitched in with a useful 32 to keep the tail wagging, but the
day belonged to Clarke.
"We're in a pretty good position," he said in a pitchside
interview. "I think we still have to bowl well, I think there's
still enough there with the new ball."
"I had a bit of luck, but it's great to make a few runs and
another century for Australia."
The 30-year-old had been poised nervously on 99 at lunch but
five balls after resuming, crunched a straight drive past bowler
Doug Bracewell for four to claim his 17th test hundred and third
in his last four tests.
Clarke, who had started the day on 28, punched the air in
delight and kissed the badge on his helmet to mark his first
century as Australia captain on home soil.
He was dropped on 85 by wicketkeeper Reece Young and after
passing his milestone by Jesse Ryder, both off the bowling of
luckless quick Bracewell.
Those spills followed Friday's stroke of fortune when Clarke
was bowled on 23 but called back to the crease when television
replays showed he had been dismissed by a no ball.
"When things are going your way... you have got to cash in
and make the most of that and that was my goal in this innings
once I got that life on 20-odd," Clarke added.
HADDIN HITS OUT
There were plenty of quality strokes as well as luck,
however, not least the six he hit over the head of bowler Daniel
Vettori to bring up his 22nd test half century in style.
The end came straight after tea when he top-edged a short
Chris Martin delivery to Tim Southee in the deep and the quick
bowler gratefully took the catch to end the 249-ball knock,
which featured 19 fours and the one six.
Peter Siddle lasted just six minutes before he followed his
captain to the pavillion with a duck and Bracewell must have
thought his luck had turned when Ross Taylor held on to a slip
catch to despatch Pattinson for 12.
Skipper Taylor turned villain soon afterwards, however, when
he grassed a simple chance off Bracewell's bowling which had
Starc heading off to the pavillion before he realised he had
been dropped.
Haddin had started his innings slowly but, when he found his
rhythm, he punished any loose bowling and brought up his 50 with
a huge six. He departed going for another big boundary off
Guptill with Martin accepting a straighforward catch at long-on.
Ricky Ponting, who Clarke replaced as captain this year, had
earlier been hoping to notch up his first century since January
2010 but was able only to add 11 to his overnight total of 67
before being trapped lbw by Martin, who finished with 3-89.
Clarke and Mike Hussey then added another 60 runs before the
experienced Western Australian nicked an inside edge onto his
pads and was caught by Ryder off the bowling of Vettori for 15.
