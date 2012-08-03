Aug 3 Marlon Samuels struck a fine century for
West Indies but New Zealand fought back well on the second day
of the second test, bowling out the hosts for 209 in Kingston,
Jamaica on Friday.
The tourists lead by 110 runs with eight second innings
wickets remaining but a good day was spoilt by their opening
batsmen departing late in the final session.
However, after being dismissed for 260 on the first day,
skipper Ross Taylor will be delighted by the character shown by
his team, in particular the performances of his opening bowlers.
Trent Boult and Doug Bracewell picked up three wickets
apiece in a good all-round display from the Kiwis in the field.
Samuels, whose century was his first in the Caribbean and
came on home soil for him at Sabina Park, hit 15 fours and four
sixes including one to bring up his ton.
He was the last man out for 123 after holing out to Neil
Wagner off Bracewell.
The Jamaican had little support from his team mates with no
other batsman making a half-century. West Indies skipper Darren
Sammy was the second top scorer with 32.
EARLY BREAKTHROUGHS
Boult made the two early breakthroughs with the wickets of
Kieran Powell (10) and Assad Fudadin (5).
West Indies were in trouble at 53 for three after Chris
Gayle, who had been dropped twice, was removed by Wagner, caught
by BJ Watling, having made just eight from 55 balls.
Tim Southee then grabbed the crucial wicket of Shivnarine
Chanderpaul (9) who edged a low catch to Taylor.
When Narsingh Deonarine, the last of the specialist batsmen,
was caught behind off Boult, West Indies found themselves on 83
for five.
Denesh Ramdin made 15 before skipper Sammy and Samuels put
on a 49-run partnership that at least gave the hosts the chance
to scrape past 200.
New Zealand started their reply well but the test took
another turn with spinner Deonarine given two overs near the end
and making the most of them to get rid off the in-form Martin
Guptill (42) and Watling with both batsmen trapped leg before.
While those wickets will hearten Sammy's team, New Zealand's
lead heading into the third day remains a promising position for
a team who, after a poor tour, are trying to level the two-test
series at 1-1.
