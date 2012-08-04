Aug 4 - West Indies need 71 runs with six second
innings wickets remaining to secure a 2-0 series victory over
New Zealand after spinner Narsingh Deonarine helped dismiss the
tourists for just 154 in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday.
West Indies, who closed on 135 for four, will be hoping to
wrap up the win at Sabina Park early on the fourth day, allowing
them to join the rest of Jamaica in watching Usain Bolt and his
team mates in the Olympics 100 metres final.
In order to enjoy the televised action from London in
positive mood, the Caribbean side will probably need the
experienced Shivnarine Chanderpaul to see them through to
victory on Sunday.
Unusually in the three innings so far in this short series,
Chanderpaul has not made a major contribution but nothing will
sooth any nervous jitters from his team like the presence of the
Guyanese left-hander.
Chanderpaul ended the third day on 20 not out, partnered by
nightwatchman Kemar Roach after the late dismissal of Marlon
Samuels - a wicket that will give the Kiwis some hope of pulling
off a surprise series-tying win.
Samuels, who hit a century in the first innings, was again
looking good on 52 when he was superbly caught by New Zealand
skipper Ross Taylor in the slips off Doug Bracewell.
The wicket restored some confidence to the tourists after
they had gained early breakthroughs with the removal of openers
Chris Gayle (8), trapped lbw by Trent Boult, and Kieran Powell
(6) in similar fashion to Tim Southee.
The West Indies innings was halted briefly to allow
spectators and players to watch the women's 100 metres final
from London which, to the delight of the crowd, was won by
Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
Earlier, the tourists had resumed on 59 for two, with a 110
run advantage, but not for the first time on what has been a
disappointing tour of the Caribbean, New Zealand's batting let
them down.
Deonarine, considered very much the back-up spinner to Sunil
Narine, added two more wickets to his overnight pair - removing
Brendon McCullum (19) and Kane Williamson (8).
Narine was not to be overshadowed however, chipping in with
three for 19 as he got through the lower order cheaply while
paceman Tino Best started the morning by removing nightwatchman
Neil Wagner and then the most crucial breakthrough of the
session - removing skipper Taylor for a duck.
(Writing by Simon Evans; Editing by Alastair Himmer)