* Pujara brings up maiden test hundred
* India reach 307-5 at close on day one
(Adds quotes)
HYDERABAD, India Aug 23 Cheteshwar Pujara,
brought in as a replacement for Rahul Dravid, struck his maiden
test century to put India in command on the opening day of the
first test against New Zealand on Thursday.
Pujara's unbeaten 119 took the hosts to 307 for five at the
close after winning the toss. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (29)
was the other not-out batsman.
Batting in the number three spot vacated by the
recently-retired Dravid, the 24-year-old Pujara displayed a cool
temperament akin to his predecessor as he came in for his fourth
test match and his first since January 2011.
"I wanted to score a hundred on my debut but somehow I
missed out so I am really satisfied I've now got it," said
Pujara who made 72 in his first test appearance against
Australia in 2010.
"I don't think I can replace Rahul Dravid because he is such
a legend ... I just want to play my natural game," he told
reporters.
"I never felt any kind of pressure as I had my preparation
and I knew what was coming. I think it's my preparation that has
helped me score these runs."
Pujara hit 15 fours and a six during his 226-ball stay and
added 125 for the fourth wicket with Virat Kohli (58) to help
India overcome the loss of Gautam Gambhir (22), Virender Sehwag
(47) and Sachin Tendulkar (19).
"If I can score a double hundred that would be great ... but
the initial target would be for the team to score 400," said the
centurion.
Pujara, who survived a close caught-behind call towards the
end of the day, also shared an unbroken 47-run stand for the
sixth wicket with Dhoni after the team lost Kohli and Suresh
Raina (three) in quick succession.
India, beaten in eight consecutive away tests in England and
Australia last year, lost Gambhir and Sehwag in the morning
session and batting great Tendulkar after lunch.
MISSED CHANCES
Tendulkar hit two boundaries before he was clean bowled by
left-armer Trent Boult.
The seamer got the ball to straighten, breaching Tendulkar's
defence and taking out his middle stump.
Left-hander Gambhir was the first to depart when he edged
Boult to wicketkeeper Kruger van Wyk when trying to run the ball
down to third man.
Gambhir put on 49 for the opening wicket with Sehwag who hit
nine boundaries and survived two chances during a charmed
41-ball stay at the crease.
Daniel Flynn put down a difficult catch at square leg after
the right-hander mistimed a pull off Chris Martin while an edge
off Doug Bracewell flew between Van Wyk and captain Ross Taylor
at first slip.
Bracewell finally got rid of the dangerous Sehwag when his
attempted cut was snapped up by Martin Guptill at second slip.
New Zealand went on to spil more chances later in the day.
Pujara was dropped on 60 by Flynn off spinner Jeetan Patel
at short leg while Kohli's edge off the same bowler went between
the keeper and Taylor at first slip.
Off-spinner Patel was again unlucky when Dhoni survived a
difficult chance at slip off his bowling.
"The plan was to put pressure on the younger players and we
had a big opportunity to cash in but we missed the bus," said
Boult, 23.
"The first hour tomorrow will be a big opportunity to go at
the batsmen and get a couple of wickets."
The second match in the two-test series is in Bangalore
starting on Aug. 31.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Tony
Jimenez)