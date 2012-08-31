* New Zealand captain makes 113
* Ojha picks up four wickets
(Adds quotes)
BANGALORE Aug 31 New Zealand captain Ross
Taylor kept his promise of attacking India's spinners by
smashing an entertaining hundred as the visitors reached 328 for
six at the close of the first day of the second and final test
in Bangalore on Friday.
Kruger van Wyk (63 not out) and Doug Bracewell (30 not out)
carried on the good work after Taylor's dismissal, adding an
unbeaten 82 runs for sixth wicket before bad light ended play 35
minutes early.
The 28-year-old Taylor had promised a positive approach at
the Chinnaswamy Stadium after New Zealand lost 18 wickets to the
Indian spinners in the first test in Hyderabad, which the hosts
won by an innings and 115 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-test
series.
New Zealand opted to bat first after Taylor won the toss and
their intent was immediately clear as the batsmen attempted to
put India on the backfoot.
"Ross is a class player and some of the shots he played were
really special," opener Martin Guptill, who started the
fireworks with a quickfire 53, told reporters.
"We had a meeting on how to go about it and about the
positive intent. We executed our plans really well today."
Taylor hit 16 boundaries and two sixes and attacked the
bowlers from the onset to complete his seventh test century, and
his third against India, off just 99 balls.
He slog-swept the spinners effectively, played the cut shot
fiercely and added 107 runs with Daniel Flynn (33) for the
fourth wicket at a breathtaking scoring rate.
Taylor and Flynn combined to add 72 runs off the first 10
overs after lunch before Flynn fell leg before to off-spinner
Ravichandran Ashwin while attempting another sweep shot.
Pragyan Ojha kept India in the hunt by picking up his fourth
wicket shortly after the tea break when Taylor was also out leg
before trying to sweep the left-arm spinner.
In the morning, India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed
the new ball to Ojha to capitalise on New Zealand's spin frailty
but it was paceman Zaheer Khan who struck the first blow in the
second over of the innings.
Opener Brendon McCullum was the first to fall for a duck
when Zaheer caught him plumb in front of the stumps in his first
over.
Guptill, dropped on 17 by Virat Kohli in the slips off
Zaheer, went on the attack and completed his half-century,
helped by eight boundaries.
The right-hander mistimed a drive against Ojha to be caught
at mid-wicket by Gautam Gambhir.
"We have to keep up the positive intent. If we put 400-450
on the board and attack them then it's going to put some
pressure on India," Guptill added.
"There is a bit of swing and seam on this wicket and if we
can pick up a few wickets early on, it'll be great."
Ojha then dismissed Kane Williamson (17) leg before and also
got rid of all-rounder James Franklin (eight).
"It was a good first-day wicket and they were trying to be
aggressive," Ojha said. "I think that was their game plan and
Ross played quite well too.
"I think taking six wickets on this kind of a pitch was a
good effort."
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick
Johnston and Tom Bartlett)