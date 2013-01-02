Jan 2 New Zealand were all out for 45 in their first innings on the opening day of the first test against South Africa in Cape Town on Wednesday. Following is a list of the 15 lowest totals in tests: Team Score Opposition Venue Date New Zealand 26 England Auckland Mar 25, 1955 South Africa 30 England Port Elizabeth Feb 13, 1896 South Africa 30 England Birmingham Jun 14, 1924 South Africa 35 England Cape Town Apr 1, 1899 South Africa 36 Australia Melbourne Feb 12, 1932 Australia 36 England Birmingham May 29, 1902 New Zealand 42 Australia Wellington Mar 29, 1946 Australia 42 England Sydney Feb 10, 1888 India 42 England Lord's Jun 20, 1974 South Africa 43 England Cape Town Mar 25, 1889 Australia 44 England The Oval Aug 10, 1896 South Africa 45 Australia Melbourne Feb 12, 1932 England 45 Australia Sydney Jan 28, 1887 New Zealand 45 South Africa Cape Town Jan 2, 2013 England 46 West Indies Port of Spain Mar 25, 1994 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Tony Jimenez)