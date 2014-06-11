June 11 Debutant off spinner Mark Craig captured the best figures by a New Zealand bowler on debut as the visitors beat West Indies by 186-runs late on the fourth day of the first test at Sabina Park on Wednesday.

The hosts were bowled out for 216 after New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum had asked for an additional 30 minutes of play when they reduced West Indies to 115 for seven with four overs remaining in the regulation day's play.

Craig finished with 4-97 and match figures of 8-188, the best from a New Zealand bowler on debut, as the hosts were dismissed in the final over of the day, chasing an improbable 403 runs for victory in Kingston.

Tim Southee had torn out the top off the hosts' first innings with two wickets while Craig and leg spinner Ish Sodhi shared the wickets in the final session with Sodhi taking 3-42 as New Zealand won just their second test in the Caribbean. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Martyn Herman)