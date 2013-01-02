(Adds details)

CAPE TOWN Jan 2 All-rounder Jacques Kallis became the fourth player and first South African to score 13,000 test runs on an eventful opening day of the first test against New Zealand on Wednesday.

The hosts dismissed New Zealand for 45 in the morning session, the touring side's third lowest total, and Kallis reached his personal milestone after tea when he reached 20 with a four through backward point off seamer Doug Bracewell.

The home crowd continued to be entertained as Kallis brought up his 57th test half-century before falling to Trent Boult for 60 late in the final session.

The 37-year-old Kallis, who has also taken 282 test wickets, lies fourth behind Indian Sachin Tendulkar (15,645), Australian Ricky Ponting (13,378) and India's Rahul Dravid (13,288) on the list of all-time run scorers.

Kallis, now on 13,040 runs, may struggle to overtake Tendulkar who is also still playing test cricket but with no signs of his fitness failing, he will be confident of passing the retired Ponting and Dravid before his career ends.

(Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)