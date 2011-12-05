MELBOURNE Dec 5 Former Australia test opener
Simon Katich was reprimanded on Monday for comments he made
about captain Michael Clarke's role in his losing a central
contract with Cricket Australia (CA) earlier this year.
Katich suggested in October that an incident at the Sydney
Cricket Ground in 2009 when he put his hands around his team
mate's throat had contributed to his losing his contract in June
and made his recall to the test side unlikely.
The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of "detrimental
public comment" at a CA disciplinary hearing in Melbourne on
Monday and escaped a fine or ban.
"I am very happy with the result," Katich told reporters.
"It was never my intention to go against Cricket Australia's
code of conduct ... I'm just glad this matter has been dealt
with in a fair manner."
Clarke, who angered Katich in 2009 by asking the Australia
team to sing their traditional victory song early so he could
leave to meet his girlfriend, had suggested Katich's comments
would not improve his chances of a recall to the test team.
"When Simon wasn't selected I wasn't a selector at the
time," Clarke, who assumed the Australian captaincy in March but
only became a selector in August, said in October.
"Since becoming a selector I've made it clear in plenty of
press conferences that I've done that the door's certainly not
closed on anyone, but in saying that I don't think his comments
are certainly helping him get back into this team at the moment.
"The team morale is such an important part of having success
and it's been a great thing for the Australian team."
Katich's omission from the list of contracted players was a
major surprise and will continue to be controversial as long as
his replacement, Phil Hughes, struggles in the test arena.
The 23-year-old opener has been the subject of criticism
over his batting technique and was under fire again at the
weekend after making 10 and seven runs against New Zealand.
(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter
Rutherford)
