Cricket-Australia call up Stoinis as replacement for injured Marsh
BENGALURU, March 9 Uncapped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia's squad for the two remaining tests in India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.
CAPE TOWN Jan 2 South Africa reached three for one at lunch in their first innings, having dismissed New Zealand for 45 runs on the opening day of the first on Wednesday.
Scores: South Africa 3-1 v New Zealand 45 all out (V. Philander 5-7, M. Morkel 3-14) (Reporting by Michael Todt in Cape Town, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
WELLINGTON, March 9 South Africa were dismissed for 308 in their first innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, March 9 Trent Boult grabbed two wickets as New Zealand's bowlers overcame some stubborn early resistance to reduce South Africa to 301 for eight at lunch on the second day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.