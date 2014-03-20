WELLINGTON, March 20 New Zealand is hosting its first senior matches between Maori sides this weekend with organisers hoping to tap indigenous talent and drive an increase in playing numbers for the nation's top summer sport.

While names like Nepia and Weepu have helped New Zealand's All Blacks dominate world rugby, Maori, who comprise about 15 percent of the country's 4.5 million people, have played a lesser role in international cricket, with Adam Parore widely considered the first to play a test.

Few others have followed Parore into the side since his 1990 debut but two Twenty20 clashes in the central North Island town of Taupo between Northern Districts Maori and Wellington Maori on Sunday are the first step on the path to changing all that, according to organiser Graeme Stewart.

"There are so many opportunities for Maori to really put their foot into cricket," Stewart, founder of the Northern Distrits Maori in 2010, told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"There are (pockets) of Maori players (who) are first class players playing professional cricket but I don't think the Maori population have picked up on that.

"I'm positive if we can drive another association to work along the same lines as us (and Wellington) and have these games we will raise the profile."

Stewart is optimistic the games will increase the number of Maori playing cricket, particularly at the higher levels.

Maori sides within New Zealand's six first class associations could provide an additional high performance pathway, he added.

He pointed to the way New Zealand Rugby incorporated Maori sides into the national set-up. Indigenous players still aspire to Super Rugby and selection for the All Blacks, but the Maori side also play a high standard of matches, often against other test nations.

"It feeds into the high performance programmes. It's another link to bring players in," Stewart said. "There has to be a link between provincial and 'A' then first class cricket.

"I would like to see the Maori sides above the provincial level but allowing players to push for a contracted spot with the first class team.

"That's the pinnacle where I'd like to see it. Young Maori to get a higher level of cricket where they can then push on to play for the (New Zealand) team."

LACK OF REPRESENTATION

Though few other Maori have followed Parore into the highest level, Stewart said recent test players like pace bowler Trent Boult, all-rounder Doug Bracewell and batsman Jesse Ryder all have Maori heritage.

Lincoln University historian Greg Ryan has noted reports of Maori playing cricket with missionaries in the 19th century, but said the population were more likely to play rugby, possibly because it was easier to organise and with little equipment needed.

They were also predominantly based in rural areas with the flow to urban centres - where most organised cricket was played - not gathering pace until the 1950s, he told Reuters.

Ryan said a lack of Maori participation in cricket in the 21st century was probably similar to patterns of sporting participation across New Zealand society.

The changing urban and demographic landscape meant fewer people were playing any type of sport, with more required to work weekends.

"There's no single explanation but a mix of things," Ryan said. "Partly it's the history of the sporting culture and where the emphasis was put, it's partly socio-economic.

"Maori ... also have strong family connections and questions do get asked about going off to play sport all day."

Stewart hopes to use Sunday's games as a precursor to a potential Twenty20 tournament with Maori teams from all of New Zealand's first class sides in October this year.

Ultimately, he would like to reinstate a New Zealand Maori side like the one he was involved with at the 2001 Pacific Cup, a tournament featuring other Pacific nations.

"I would like to form a district association competition," he said. "It is in its infancy but once we get things off the ground on Sunday I'm sure that we can move a little bit faster towards something like that.

"If we can set that up again ... it may give the young, aspiring Maori cricketers the inspiration to represent New Zealand.

"Hopefully (governing body) New Zealand Cricket will take notice and see some huge value in it."

(Editing by Ian Ransom)