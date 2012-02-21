Feb 21 All rounder Jacob Oram has been
ruled out of New Zealand's Twenty20 and one-day international
series against South Africa with a calf injury.
"Although it's a relatively minor calf injury, the congested
nature of the series means Jake won't be available for the
ODIs," New Zealand Cricket physiotherapist Paul Close said in a
statement on Tuesday.
New Zealand play the third and final match of the Twenty20
series at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday before starting a
three-match ODI series against the Proteas in Wellington on
Saturday. The Twenty20 series is tied at 1-1.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more cricket stories