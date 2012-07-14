Cricket-Australia's Wade confident back will withstand India test
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.
July 14 West Indies beat New Zealand by 24 runs in their fourth one-day international at Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday.
Scores: West Indies 264 all out from 49.5 overs (Kieron Pollard 56, Marlon Samuels 46; Jacob Oram 3-42, Tim Southee 3-53); New Zealand 240 all out from 49.3 overs (Ross Taylor 110; Tino Best 4-46)
West Indies lead the five-match series 3-1.
Feb 15 England's new test captain Joe Root said he will try to put his "own stamp" on the team, but will seek advice from former skipper Alastair Cook and the other senior players whenever he needs to.
WELLINGTON, Feb 15 New Zealand will be without Martin Guptill for the one-off Twenty20 international against South Africa and the start of the one-day series as he recovers from another hamstring strain.