UPDATE 1-Cricket-Calm De Villiers leads South Africa to win over NZ
Aug 26 India beat New Zealand by an innings and 115 runs on the fourth day of the opening test in Hyderabad on Sunday. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the two-test series. Scores: India 438 (Cheteshwar Pujara 159, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 73, Virat Kohli 58; Jeetan Patel 4-100, Trent Boult 3-93) v New Zealand 159 (Ravichandran Ashwin 6-31) & 164 all out (Kane Williamson 52; Ravichandran Ashwin 6-54, Pragyan Ojha 3-48). (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand Innings D. Brownlie c Behardien b Morris 31 T. Latham lbw b Morris 0 K. Williamson b Shamsi 59 R. Taylor c&b Morris 1 N. Broom c Behardien b Morris
Feb 19 Captain AB de Villiers calmly guided his side to a tense four-wicket victory over New Zealand with one ball to spare in a rain-affected first one-day international at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.