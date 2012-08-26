Aug 26 India beat New Zealand by an innings and 115 runs on the fourth day of the opening test in Hyderabad on Sunday. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the two-test series. Scores: India 438 (Cheteshwar Pujara 159, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 73, Virat Kohli 58; Jeetan Patel 4-100, Trent Boult 3-93) v New Zealand 159 (Ravichandran Ashwin 6-31) & 164 all out (Kane Williamson 52; Ravichandran Ashwin 6-54, Pragyan Ojha 3-48). (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)