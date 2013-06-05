UPDATE 1-Cricket-Guptill's blistering ton fashions NZ win over South Africa
* De Villiers' 72 guides Proteas to competitive total (Adds quotes)
June 5 England beat New Zealand by 34 runs in the third and final one-day international at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Wednesday.
Scores: England 287 for six off 50 overs; New Zealand 253 all out off 46.3 overs.
New Zealand won the series 2-1. (Compiled by John Mehaffey)
* De Villiers' 72 guides Proteas to competitive total (Adds quotes)
March 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa Innings H. Amla b Patel 40 Q. de Kock c Ronchi b Patel 0 F. du Plessis c Santner b Neesham 67 J. Duminy b Southee 25 A. de Villiers not out 72
BENGALURU, March 1 India opener Murali Vijay on Wednesday promised better catching from his side in the second test against Australia after the hosts spilled several in their sobering defeat in the series opener in Pune.