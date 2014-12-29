Dec 29 Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor calmly guided New Zealand to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka after tea on the fourth day of the first test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday.

Williamson was on 31, while Taylor was 39 not out as the home side made 107-2 having suffered some uneasy moments with Tom Latham (17) and Hamish Rutherford (10) dismissed as they chased down their victory target of 105 runs.

Sri Lanka had been bowled out for 407 in their second innings in an extended first session before lunch after Tim Southee had taken three quick wickets in the first hour of play.

The second match of the two-test series is at Wellington's Basin Reserve from Jan. 3-7.

