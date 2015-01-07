WELLINGTON Jan 7 Off-spinner Mark Craig grabbed three wickets after lunch as New Zealand completed a 193-run victory, and 2-0 series sweep, on the final day of the second test against Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka, who had needed 390 runs to win the game and level the series, resumed on 45 for one on Wednesday but lost four wickets before lunch, including those of first innings double centurion Kumar Sangakkara and captain Angelo Mathews.

Craig then took three wickets after lunch, including two in two balls, to help bowl the visitors out for 196 and complete a remarkable turnaround for the hosts, who had looked likely to lose the game inside three days at one point.

They had slumped to 159 for five, a lead of 24 runs in their second innings on Monday, before Williamson and BJ Watling combined for a world record sixth-wicket partnership of 365.

