LEEDS, England May 25 Proud sons of Yorkshire have served England well with the bat in 136 years of test cricket and Headingley rose as one on Saturday to acclaim a new home-grown hero in centurion Joe Root.

The likes of Herbert Sutcliffe, Leonard Hutton, Geoffrey Boycott and Michael Vaughan have batted with distinction for England.

Sutcliffe and Hutton's run-scoring feats have never been forgotten by proud Yorkshire folk despite fading in the mists of time since they made hay in the first half of the 20th century.

Boycott established himself as one of England's most successful opening batsmen in the 1970s and 80s and elegant strokemaker Vaughan captained England to their 2005 Ashes triumph.

In 22-year-old Sheffield-born Root, England have another exceptionally gifted player with a long and distinguished international career ahead.

The blonde-haired boyish-faced Root fulfilled the high promise of his first five months in international cricket when he hit a maiden test hundred on the second day of the second test against New Zealand on his home ground.

Coming to the wicket just before lunch after England had lost Jonathan Trott and Alastair Cook in quick succession, Root showed off his growing maturity at the crease by steering the hosts out of choppy waters in partnership with his county team mate Jonny Bairstow.

SCORING SHOT

Root's every scoring shot was met with whoops of delight from a sun-soaked crowd and the player himself erupted with joy when he reached his hundred.

"Walking out I was just thinking about the situation, rebuilding and setting a platform again," he said.

"It's almost like coming to play in a different country, Root added of the home crowd's fervent support.

"Jonny (Bairstow) played fantastically well, it was a great knock too. Obviously it was disappointing that we got out to the new ball but they (Prior and Swann) played really well and hopefully we can carry on tomorrow morning."

Root has long been held in high regard by both county and country.

His 738 runs in the county championship last season at an average of 43.41 persuaded the England selectors that the time was right for a higher stage and Root did not disappoint on his test debut in India, making 73 from a 229 balls.

He brought that good form into the new season, scoring a double century for Yorkshire and 179 for an England Lions team against the New Zealanders in a warm-up game.

Knocks of 40 and 71 in the first test at Lord's on a difficult batting wicket confirmed to many observers that Root had all the tools to excel in test cricket.

Boycott, now commentating for the BBC, was full of admiration.

"Ever since he was about 15, we at Yorkshire felt we had a good player here and that he had what it takes to be pretty special," he told Test Match Special.

"He has good touch, good footwork, plays the ball late, and it always helps to play at your home ground as you're used to the pace."

Root passed his previous test best of 73 with three successive boundaries, milking off-spinner Kane Williamson by whipping a full toss through mid-wicket, a sweep through square leg and a reverse sweep to the fence.

He had one moment of anxiety on 92 when Bairstow's straight drive was flicked on to the bails by bowler Neil Wagner on its way to the boundary but Root had grounded his bat in time. (Editing by Ed Osmond)