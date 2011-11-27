Nov 27 New Zealand batsman Jesse Ryder gave himself some valuable batting practice ahead of Thursday's first test against Australia with a blistering 175 on Sunday, but walked off Allan Border Field in Brisbane slightly disappointed.

The burly left-hander was initially disappointed he had missed out on a double century against Australia A, but then suffered another disappointment when he found out he had also tied the world record for most sixes in an innings.

Ryder blasted 16 sixes, and 11 boundaries, in his 137-ball knock as New Zealand scored 467 for six in their second innings, a lead of 495, when the match was declared a draw.

When asked whether he knew he had tied the record held by former Australia international Andrew Symonds and England's Graham Napier for sixes in a first class innings, Ryder said he "didn't have a clue".

"The boys were saying it's pretty close to a world record so it's pretty disappointing to not break it," he told reporters.

"(But) you get that close to a milestone like that, you don't get many chances (to make a double century), and it's quite disappointing.

"But I'm pretty happy with the way I went today. I got a few out of the middle and scored a few runs so I'm pretty happy with where I'm at."

Ryder was helped in his assault on the small ground by Australia A restricting the work of their trio of pace bowlers, Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson and Ben Cutting, all of whom have been called into an injury-depleted Australia first test team.

"It got to the stage where they did give most of their players (a bowl) to rest their quicks," Ryder said of a bowling attack that included opening batsmen David Warner and Ed Cowan, who was smashed for 28 runs in one over by Ryder.

Australia's selectors last Friday ruled out five players, including bowlers Ryan Harris, Mitchell Johnson and Pat Cummins, from selection for the first test to allow them to recover from injuries.

Ryder said New Zealand were confident heading into the match.

"We had a good hit out and got what we needed out of it," he said. "Heading into the first test I think everyone's confidence is pretty high."