UPDATE 1-Cricket-Mitchell Marsh out of India tour with shoulder injury
* Australia will name like-for-like replacement (Adds details, quotes)
Jan 29 New Zealand's cricket board will continue to support Jesse Ryder during his rehabilitation from personal issues after the burly batsman ruled himself out of playing against England in the upcoming series.
Ryder, who stood down from national duties last year after breaking a self-imposed alcohol ban, had been in solid form for Wellington in New Zealand's domestic competitions but has opted to continue his exile.
New Zealand host England in three Twenty20 matches next month, before three one-day internationals and three tests through March, but Ryder will instead put himself up for auction for the Indian Premier League, which starts in April.
New Zealand coach Mike Hesson and team manager Mike Sandle met with the 28-year-old on Tuesday and it was "agreed" he would continue with his personal plan, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.
"New Zealand Cricket wants to continue to support Jesse and we are happy with the positive progress he has made to date," Sandle said in the statement.
"Today's meeting was part of ongoing communication with Jesse and we will continue to keep in touch with him and offer support and assistance."
Ryder, an explosive opening batsman who has struggled with alcohol and weight problems, wanted to play a full season of domestic cricket before contemplating a return to the national team, his manager told local media this week.
New Zealand head into the home series against England a lowly eighth in test rankings after being trounced 2-0 in their two-match series away to South Africa. (Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)
BENGALURU, March 8 India might have levelled the series against Australia with a dramatic 75-run win in the second test but the hosts will head off to Ranchi knowing their recent batting woes have not gone away.
WELLINGTON, March 8 Dean Elgar made the most of being dropped early in his innings to score his seventh test century and anchor South Africa's 229 for four at the close of play on the opening day of the first test against New Zealand in Dunedin on Wednesday.