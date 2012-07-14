Cricket-Australia's Wade confident back will withstand India test
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.
July 14 Scoreboard from the fourth one-day international between West Indies and New Zealand at Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday.
West Indies innings J.Charles c Williamson b Bracewell 1 C.Gayle lbw b Southee 16 D.Smith c Taylor b Southee 0 M.Samuels lbw b N.McCullum 46 D.Bravo c Boult b Oram 18 K.Pollard c B.McCullum b Oram 56 D.Thomas c Taylor b Nicol 37 D.Sammy c Guptill b Boult 26 A.Russell c Guptill b Oram 29 S.Narine not out 6 T.Best b Southee 3 Extras (lb-5 w-20 nb-1) 26 Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 264
Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-19 3-20 4-59 5-105 6-190 7-202 8-234 9-258 10-264
Bowling: D.Bracewell 10-2-58-1 (w-1), T.Boult 10-2-47-1 (w-5), T.Southee 9.5-1-53-3 (nb-1 w-1), J.Oram 10-1-42-3 (w-3), N.McCullum 4-0-34-1 (w-6), R.Nicol 6-1-25-1 (w-1) R.Nicol b Bravo b Sammy 35 M.Guptill lbw b Best 0 B.McCullum c Sammy b Russell 10 R.Taylor c Sammy b Best 110 K.Williamson lbw b Narine 3 T.Latham c Thomas b Samuels 32 N.McCullum c Sammy b Best 11 J.Oram b Best 6 D.Bracewell c Pollard b Narine 5 T.Southee run out 3 T.Boult not out 1 Extras (b-5 lb-10 w-8 nb-1) 24 Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 240
Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-50 3-63 4-75 5-146 6-170 7-219 8-234 9-237 10-240
Bowling: T.Best 10-1-46-4 (w-4), A.Russell 6-0-49-1 (w-1), D.Sammy 10-1-41-1 (nb-1), S.Narine 10-1-20-2 (w-1), M.Samuels 10-0-50-1, D.Bravo 3.3-0-19-0 (w-1)
Result: West Indies won by 24 runs to lead five match series 3-1
Man of the match: Sunil Narine (West Indies)
(Compiled by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Feb 15 England's new test captain Joe Root said he will try to put his "own stamp" on the team, but will seek advice from former skipper Alastair Cook and the other senior players whenever he needs to.
WELLINGTON, Feb 15 New Zealand will be without Martin Guptill for the one-off Twenty20 international against South Africa and the start of the one-day series as he recovers from another hamstring strain.