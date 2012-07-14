July 14 Scoreboard from the fourth one-day international between West Indies and New Zealand at Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday.

West Indies innings J.Charles c Williamson b Bracewell 1 C.Gayle lbw b Southee 16 D.Smith c Taylor b Southee 0 M.Samuels lbw b N.McCullum 46 D.Bravo c Boult b Oram 18 K.Pollard c B.McCullum b Oram 56 D.Thomas c Taylor b Nicol 37 D.Sammy c Guptill b Boult 26 A.Russell c Guptill b Oram 29 S.Narine not out 6 T.Best b Southee 3 Extras (lb-5 w-20 nb-1) 26 Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 264

Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-19 3-20 4-59 5-105 6-190 7-202 8-234 9-258 10-264

Bowling: D.Bracewell 10-2-58-1 (w-1), T.Boult 10-2-47-1 (w-5), T.Southee 9.5-1-53-3 (nb-1 w-1), J.Oram 10-1-42-3 (w-3), N.McCullum 4-0-34-1 (w-6), R.Nicol 6-1-25-1 (w-1) R.Nicol b Bravo b Sammy 35 M.Guptill lbw b Best 0 B.McCullum c Sammy b Russell 10 R.Taylor c Sammy b Best 110 K.Williamson lbw b Narine 3 T.Latham c Thomas b Samuels 32 N.McCullum c Sammy b Best 11 J.Oram b Best 6 D.Bracewell c Pollard b Narine 5 T.Southee run out 3 T.Boult not out 1 Extras (b-5 lb-10 w-8 nb-1) 24 Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 240

Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-50 3-63 4-75 5-146 6-170 7-219 8-234 9-237 10-240

Bowling: T.Best 10-1-46-4 (w-4), A.Russell 6-0-49-1 (w-1), D.Sammy 10-1-41-1 (nb-1), S.Narine 10-1-20-2 (w-1), M.Samuels 10-0-50-1, D.Bravo 3.3-0-19-0 (w-1)

Result: West Indies won by 24 runs to lead five match series 3-1

Man of the match: Sunil Narine (West Indies)

