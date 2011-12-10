Dec 10 Scoreboard at the close of play on the second day of the second test between Australia and New Zealand at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Saturday.

New Zealand first innings 150 (D. Brownlie 56; J Pattinson 5-51)

Australia first innings (overnight 12-1) D. Warner c Taylor b Martin 15 P. Hughes c Guptill b Martin 4 U. Khawaja c Young b Martin 7 R. Ponting lbw b Southee 5 M. Clarke b Bracewell 22 M. Hussey c Young b Boult 8 B. Haddin c McCullum b Bracewell 5 P. Siddle c Guptill b Bracewell 36 J. Pattinson c Williamson b Boult 17 M. Starc lbw b Boult 4 N. Lyon not out 1

Extras (lb-8, nb-3, b-1) 12

Total (all out, 51 overs) 136

Fall of wicket: 1-7 2-24 3-31 4-35 5-58 6-69 7-75 8-131 9-131

Bowling: Martin 16-1-46-3 (nb-1), Boult 13-4-29-3, Southee 12-2-32-1, Bracewell 10-3-20-3 (nb-2)

- - - -

New Zealand second innings M. Guptill c Haddin b Siddle 16 B. McCullum c Hughes b Pattinson 12 J. Ryder st Haddin b Hussey 16 R. Taylor not out 42 K. Williamson not out 34

Extras (lb-9, w-5, nb-1, b-4) 19

Total (for three wickets, 44 overs) 139

Fall of wickets: 1-36 2-36 3-73

Still to bat: D. Brownlie, R. Young, D. Bracewell, T. Southee, T. Boult, C. Martin.

Bowling: Pattinson 12-2-37-1 (w-1), Siddle 12-4-29-1 (nb-1), Starc 11-3-30-0 (w-2), Hussey 5-0-15-1, Lyon 3-0-11-0, Ponting 1-0-4-0

Australia lead the two-test series 1-0. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))