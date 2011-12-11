Dec 11 Scoreboard at close of play on the third day of the second test between Australia and New Zealand at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday.

New Zealand first innings 150 (D. Brownlie 56; J Pattinson 5-51)

Australia first innings 136

New Zealand second innings (overnight 139-3) M. Guptill c Haddin b Siddle 16 B. McCullum c Hughes b Pattinson 12 J. Ryder st Haddin b Hussey 16 R. Taylor c Clarke b Pattinson 56 K. Williamson c Ponting b Siddle 34 D. Brownlie c Haddin b Pattinson 21 R. Young lbw b Siddle 9 D. Bracewell b Lyon 4 T. Southee c Hussey b Lyon 13 T. Boult c Hussey b Lyon 21 C. Martin not out 2

Extras (lb-11, w-5, nb-2, b-4) 22

Total (all out, 78.3 overs) 226

Fall of wickets: 1-36 2-36 3-73 4-139 5-171 6-178 7-190 8-203 9-203

Bowling: Pattinson 21-7-54-3 (w-3, nb-1), Siddle 25-11-66-3 (nb-1), Starc 19-6-47-0 (w-2), Hussey 5-0-15-1, Lyon 7.3-1-25-3, Ponting 1-0-4-0

- - - -

Australia second innings P. Hughes not out 20 D. Warner not out 47

Extras (lb-5) 5

Total (without loss, 19 overs) 72

Bowling: Martin 6-2-11-0, Boult 7-1-29-0, Southee 5-1-21-0, Bracewell 1-0-6-0

Still to bat: U. Khawaja, R. Ponting, M. Clarke, M. Hussey, B. Haddin, P. Siddle, J. Pattinson, M. Starc, N. Lyon.

Australia lead the two-test series 1-0.

