June 30 Scoreboard from the first Twenty20 International between West Indies and New Zealand in Florida on Saturday. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.

West Indies innings D. Smith b Bracewell 17 C. Gayle not out 85 J. Charles c Oram b Williamson 24 K. Pollard not out 63 Extras (b-1 lb-3 w-13 nb-3) 20 Total (for two wickets, 20 overs) 209

Did not bat: M. Samuels, D. Bravo, D. Ramdin, D. Sammy, S. Badree, S. Narine, F. Edwards

Fall of wickets: 1-27 2-101

Bowling: N.McCullum 4-0-30-0, D.Bracewell 4-0-47-1 (w-2),

T.Southee 4-0-35-0 (nb-1), J.Oram 2-0-26-0 (nb-2 w-3), R.Hira 2.2-0-22-0 (w-2), K.Williamson 1.4-0-21-1 (w-1), R Nicol 2-0-24-0 (w-3)

New Zealand innings R. Nicol c Edwards b Bravo 32 M. Guptil st Ramdin b Narine 11 L. Taylor retired hurt 10 K. Williamson c & b Sammy 10 T. Southee st Ramdin b Narine 23 T. Latham run out (Sammy) 15 J. Oram not out 27 D. Brownlie run out (Badree) 0 N. McCullum lbw b Narine 0 D. Bracewell not out 11 R. Hira absent hurt - Extras (lb-8 w-6) 14 Total (for eight wickets, 18.3 overs) 153

Fall of wickets: 1-38 1-51* 2-72 3-84 4-114 5-115 6-116 7-124 8-153 (* Taylor retired hurt)

Bowling: F.Edwards 3.3-0-25-1 (w-1), S.Badree 4-0-33-0 (w-3), S.Narine 4-0-34-3 (w-1), M.Samuels 2-0-14-0, D.Sammy 2-0-13-1, D.Bravo 3-0-26-1 (w-1)

Result: West Indies won by 56 runs. West Indies lead 2 match series 1-0

Man of the match: Chris Gayle (West Indies) (Editing by John O'Brien)