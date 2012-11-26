Nov 26 Scorebard at the close of the second day of the second test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo on Monday. New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat New Zealand first innings M. Guptill c Mathews b Kulasekara 4 B McCullum lbw Eranga 4 K Williamson lbw Herath 135 R Taylor lbw Herath 142 D Flynn lbw Herath 53 C van Wyk b Dilshan 0 T Astle lbw Herath 3 D Bracewell c Herath b Randiv 24 T Southee b Herath 15 J Patel not out 25 T Boult b Herath 1 Extras (b-2 lb-2 nb-2) 6 Total (all out, 153 overs) 412 Fall of wicket: 1-4, 2-14, 3-276, 4-290, 5-291, 6-300, 7-346, 8-347, 9-410, 10-412 Bowling: K Kulasekara 24-2-76-1 (2-nb), R Eranga 22-0-91-1, A Mathews 10-1-25-0, R Herath 29-10-103-6, S Randiv 39-3-94-1, T Dilshan 9-2-19-1 Sri Lanka first innings N Paranavitana not out 9 T Dilshan b Southee 5 K Sangakkara c Boult b Southee 0 M Jayawardene c Williamson b Boult 4 A Mathews not out 20 Extras (lb-3, w-1, nb-1) 5 Total (3 wickets, 17 overs) 43 Fall of wicket: 1-7, 2-7, 3-12 Bowling: T Southee 6-2-16-2, T Boult 6-1-16-1 (1nb, 1w), J Patel 3-2-2-0, T Astle 2-0-6-0 Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0. (Editing by Mark Meadows)