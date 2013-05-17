LONDON, May 17 Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the first test between England and New Zealand at Lord's on Friday. NEW ZEALAND FIRST INNINGS P.Fulton c Swann b Anderson 2 H.Rutherford c Cook b Anderson 4 K.Williamson not out 44 R.Taylor lbw b Anderson 66 D.Brownlie lbw b Finn 23 B.McCullum not out 1 Extras (2nb 4b 7lb) 13 TOTAL (for four wickets, 49.4 overs) 153 Fall: 1-4 2-7 3-100 4-147 To bat: BJ Watling, T.Southee, B.Martin, N.Wagner, T.Boult. Bowling: Anderson 15-7-42-3 Broad 15-3-48-0 (1nb) Finn 11-2-42-1 (1nb) Swann 8-0-19-0 Trott 0.4-0-1-0 ENGLAND FIRST INNINGS A.Cook c Watling b Boult 32 N.Compton c Southee b Martin 16 J.Trott c Brownlie b Boult 39 I.Bell c Watling b Wagner 31 J.Root c Watling b Southee 40 J.Bairstow c& b Southee 41 M.Prior lbw b Southee 0 S.Broad lbw b Wagner 0 G.Swann c Watling b Wagner 5 S.Finn lbw b Southee 4 J.Anderson not out 7 Extras (b-1 lb-9 w-2 nb-5) 17 Total (all out, 112.2 overs) 232 Fall: 1-56 2-67 3-112 4-157 5-192 6-192 7-195 8-201 9-221 Bowling: Boult 27-10-48-2 (2nb), Southee 28.2-8-58-4, Wagner 28-8-70-3 (2nb 2w), Martin 26-12-38-1 (1nb), Williamson 3-1-8-0. (Editing by Ed Osmond)