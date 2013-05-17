Cricket-Dunedin test venue evacuated after fire alarm set off
WELLINGTON, March 10 The first test between New Zealand and South Africa has been delayed due to an alarm going off in the main grandstand, forcing an evacuation of the entire venue.
LONDON, May 17 Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the first test between England and New Zealand at Lord's on Friday. NEW ZEALAND FIRST INNINGS P.Fulton c Swann b Anderson 2 H.Rutherford c Cook b Anderson 4 K.Williamson not out 44 R.Taylor lbw b Anderson 66 D.Brownlie lbw b Finn 23 B.McCullum not out 1 Extras (2nb 4b 7lb) 13 TOTAL (for four wickets, 49.4 overs) 153 Fall: 1-4 2-7 3-100 4-147 To bat: BJ Watling, T.Southee, B.Martin, N.Wagner, T.Boult. Bowling: Anderson 15-7-42-3 Broad 15-3-48-0 (1nb) Finn 11-2-42-1 (1nb) Swann 8-0-19-0 Trott 0.4-0-1-0 ENGLAND FIRST INNINGS A.Cook c Watling b Boult 32 N.Compton c Southee b Martin 16 J.Trott c Brownlie b Boult 39 I.Bell c Watling b Wagner 31 J.Root c Watling b Southee 40 J.Bairstow c& b Southee 41 M.Prior lbw b Southee 0 S.Broad lbw b Wagner 0 G.Swann c Watling b Wagner 5 S.Finn lbw b Southee 4 J.Anderson not out 7 Extras (b-1 lb-9 w-2 nb-5) 17 Total (all out, 112.2 overs) 232 Fall: 1-56 2-67 3-112 4-157 5-192 6-192 7-195 8-201 9-221 Bowling: Boult 27-10-48-2 (2nb), Southee 28.2-8-58-4, Wagner 28-8-70-3 (2nb 2w), Martin 26-12-38-1 (1nb), Williamson 3-1-8-0. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
WELLINGTON, March 10 The first test between New Zealand and South Africa has been delayed due to an alarm going off in the main grandstand, forcing an evacuation of the entire venue.
WELLINGTON, March 10 South Africa bowled New Zealand out for 341, a lead of 33 runs, shortly after tea on the third day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday.
* South Africa restrict hosts scoring with tight bowling (Updates at tea)