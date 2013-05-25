LEEDS, England, May 25 Scoreboard on the second day of the second test between England and New Zealand at Headingley on Saturday. England first innings A.Cook c Brownlie b Bracewell 34 N.Compton c Brownlie b Southee 1 J.Trott c McCullum b Wagner 28 I.Bell c McCullum b Williamson 30 J.Root c McCullum b Boult 104 J.Bairstow c McCullum b Boult 64 M.Prior not out 38 S.Broad c McCullum b Boult 0 G.Swann not out 21 Extras (b-5b lb-7 w-4 nb-1) 17 Total (seven wickets, 94 overs) 337 To bat: J. Anderson, S.Finn Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-67 3-67 4-146 5-270 6-279 7-286 Bowling: Boult 19-4-48-3 Southee 24-6-72-1 Wagner 23-4-73-1 Bracewell 19-3-83-1 Williamson 9-0-49-1. (Compiled by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ed Osmond)