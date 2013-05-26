LEEDS, England, May 26 Scoreboard on the third day of the second test between England and New Zealand at Headingley on Sunday. England first innings 354 (J.Root 104, J.Bairstow; T.Boult 5-57) Second innings A.Cook not out 88 N.Compton c Rutherford b Williamson 7 J.Trott not out 11 Extras (b-8 lb-1 w-1) 10 Total (for one wicket, 41 overs) 116 Fall of wicket: 1-72. Bowling: Boult 2-1-2-0 Southee 9-3-30-3 Wagner 9-2-31-0 Williamson 15-4-32-1 Bracewell 6-3-12-0 (1w). New Zealand first innings P.Fulton c & b Finn 28 H. Rutherford c Bell b Finn 27 K.Williamson lbw b Swann 13 R.Taylor b Finn 6 D.Brownlie b Swann 2 M.Guptill b Swann 1 B.McCullum c Prior b Broad 20 T.Southee lbw b Broad 19 D.Bracewell c Bell b Swann 1 N.Wagner b Anderson 27 T.Boult not out 24 Extras (lb-5 w-1) 6 Total (all out, 43.4 overs) 174 Fall of wickets: 1-55 2-62 3-72 4-79 5-81 6-81 7-119 8-122 9-122 10-174. Bowling: Finn 12-3-36-3 Anderson 7.4-2-34-1 Broad 15-2-57-2 Swann 9-1-42-4. (Compiled by Justin Palmer; Editing by John Mehaffey)