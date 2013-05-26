LEEDS, England, May 26 Scoreboard on the third
day of the second test between England and New Zealand at
Headingley on Sunday.
England first innings 354 (J.Root 104, J.Bairstow; T.Boult
5-57)
Second innings
A.Cook not out 88
N.Compton c Rutherford b Williamson 7
J.Trott not out 11
Extras (b-8 lb-1 w-1) 10
Total (for one wicket, 41 overs) 116
Fall of wicket: 1-72.
Bowling: Boult 2-1-2-0 Southee 9-3-30-3 Wagner 9-2-31-0
Williamson 15-4-32-1 Bracewell 6-3-12-0 (1w).
New Zealand first innings
P.Fulton c & b Finn 28
H. Rutherford c Bell b Finn 27
K.Williamson lbw b Swann 13
R.Taylor b Finn 6
D.Brownlie b Swann 2
M.Guptill b Swann 1
B.McCullum c Prior b Broad 20
T.Southee lbw b Broad 19
D.Bracewell c Bell b Swann 1
N.Wagner b Anderson 27
T.Boult not out 24
Extras (lb-5 w-1) 6
Total (all out, 43.4 overs) 174
Fall of wickets: 1-55 2-62 3-72 4-79 5-81 6-81 7-119 8-122
9-122 10-174.
Bowling: Finn 12-3-36-3 Anderson 7.4-2-34-1 Broad 15-2-57-2
Swann 9-1-42-4.
