LEEDS, England, May 28 Scoreboard after England beat New Zealand by 247 runs to win the second and final test at Headingley on Tuesday. England first innings 354 (J.Root 104, J.Bairstow 64; T.Boult 5-57; second innings 287-5 dec (Cook 130, Trott 76) New Zealand first innings 174 (G.Swann 4-42) Second innings P.Fulton c Bell b Broad 5 H.Rutherford c Root b Swann 42 K.Williamson lbw b Swann 3 R.Taylor b Swann 70 D.Brownlie c Bell b Finn 25 M.Guptill c Trott b Swann 3 B.McCullum c & b Broad 1 T.Southee c Trott b Swann 38 D.Bracewell c Bell b Swann 19 N.Wagner not out 0 T.Boult c Prior b Anderson 0 Extras (b-2 lb-11 w-1) 14 Total (all out, 76.3 overs) 220 Fall of wickets: 1-21 2-40 3-65 4-144 5-153 6-154 7-162 8-218 9-220 Bowling: Anderson 11.3-4-28-1 Broad 11-3-26-2 Finn 19-5-62-1 (1W) Swann 32-12-90-6 Root 3-2-1-0. Result: England won by 247 runs England win the series 2-0 (Compiled by Justin Palmer; Editing by Robert Woodward)